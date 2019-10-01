Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Judd Dayton acquired 40,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $394,953.00. Also, SVP Steven R. Bower acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $108,664.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,904.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NPO traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,071. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.