Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter.

LDRS stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $21.98. 350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,921. Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49.

