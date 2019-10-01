Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Trading Down 0.8%

Symphony International Holdings Ltd (LON:SIHL) shares dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), approximately 20,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 889,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.61 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61.

In related news, insider Anil Thadani bought 292,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £175,206 ($228,937.67).

About Symphony International (LON:SIHL)

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion. It also invests in real estate development.

