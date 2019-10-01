SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $37,053.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,056.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,599 shares of company stock worth $1,607,707. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 332,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after acquiring an additional 57,873 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 109,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after acquiring an additional 195,366 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.35. The company had a trading volume of 350,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,258. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $115.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average is $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

