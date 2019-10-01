Tabcorp (ASX:TAH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.64

Shares of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.64 and traded as high as $4.91. Tabcorp shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 4,335,364 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.43.

Get Tabcorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.91%.

In other Tabcorp news, insider Paula Dwyer acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.84 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of A$121,025.00 ($85,833.33). Also, insider Bruce Akhurst bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.36 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of A$87,200.00 ($61,843.97). Over the last three months, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $317,475.

Tabcorp Company Profile (ASX:TAH)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services, and Sun Bets. The Wagering and Media segment is involved in the provision of totalizator and fixed odds betting products on racing, sporting, and other events; and operating a network of TAB and UBET agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.