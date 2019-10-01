Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $55.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TSM. ValuEngine raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,696,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,425. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,319,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,501 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,451,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,194,000 after purchasing an additional 259,818 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 18,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 74,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

