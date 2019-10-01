Tamarack-Valley-Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Trading Down 10.8%

Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF)’s share price was down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

About Tamarack-Valley-Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sand light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

