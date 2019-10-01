Targa Resources Partners (NYSE:NGLS.PA) Shares Down 0.7%

Targa Resources Partners LP (NYSE:NGLS.PA)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.31 and last traded at $27.33, 718 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,123,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20.

About Targa Resources Partners (NYSE:NGLS.PA)

Targa Resources Partners LP is a provider of midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) services in the United States with a presence in crude oil gathering and petroleum terminaling. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) exporters; gathering, storing and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.