TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CGBD. ValuEngine lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCG BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

CGBD traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $14.14. 286,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,651. The firm has a market cap of $860.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.93. TCG BDC has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.06 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 191.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 19.3% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

