TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMTD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on TD Ameritrade from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on TD Ameritrade from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock traded down $11.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,308,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,562. TD Ameritrade has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,634,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 917,454 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.