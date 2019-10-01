TechCare (OTCMKTS:TECR) Stock Price Down 25.4%

TechCare Corp (OTCMKTS:TECR) shares fell 25.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, 160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13.

TechCare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TECR)

TechCare Corp., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of a platform utilizing proprietary vaporization technology to enable health, wellness, and beauty treatments in the Netherlands and in Israel. Its products include Novokid, a device for the treatment of head lice and eggs; and Shine, a device for the treatment and rejuvenation of the hair and scalp.

