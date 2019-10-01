Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.83

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$20.83 and last traded at C$20.87, with a volume of 543210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TECK.B shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.50 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.67.

About Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

