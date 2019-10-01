TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

TTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 78.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,357,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,705 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,569,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 44.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,871,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 575,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 51.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 365,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 94.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 362,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.42 million, a PE ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.74. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.15 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

