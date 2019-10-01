The Abyss (ABYSS) Price Tops $0.0101 on Major Exchanges

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, The Abyss has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One The Abyss token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Hotbit, CoinBene and YoBit. The Abyss has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $341,895.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Abyss alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00037984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.95 or 0.05360592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000993 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00015546 BTC.

The Abyss Profile

The Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,282,909 tokens. The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Abyss is www.theabyss.com. The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Abyss is medium.com/theabyss.

Buying and Selling The Abyss

The Abyss can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, DDEX, Hotbit, BitForex, Indodax, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, HitBTC, YoBit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.