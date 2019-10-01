Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $12.61 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $12.61 million and $364,403.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007260 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000328 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000547 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

