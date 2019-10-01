Time New Bank Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Time New Bank token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, OTCBTC, Hotbit and C2CX. Time New Bank has a market cap of $8.62 million and approximately $426,826.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00190637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.01013958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022189 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00090668 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank launched on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,884,277,210 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DragonEX, Hotbit, Bibox, BigONE, Huobi, OTCBTC, Binance, C2CX, Ethfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

