TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,637,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.61% of TopBuild worth $301,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at $1,167,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 257.5% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after buying an additional 104,439 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TopBuild by 144.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,906,000 after acquiring an additional 28,445 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.52. 4,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,043. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.80. TopBuild Corp has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.15. TopBuild had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $660.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLD shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of TopBuild to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In related news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 25,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $2,291,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,559,287.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $568,017.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,573.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,352. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

