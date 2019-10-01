Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 614,373 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614,373 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Mondelez International worth $91,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 66.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,899,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,603,481. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

