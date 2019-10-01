Toronto Dominion Bank Has $140.60 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 386,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 81,617 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $140,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 111,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Boeing by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,252 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Boeing by 36.6% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 8,672 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.96. The stock had a trading volume of 202,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,411. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.52. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The stock has a market cap of $215.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.47.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.