Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626,917 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,110 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Walmart worth $179,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 235.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $336.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.09.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

