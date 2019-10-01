Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 17,663 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,365 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 17,663 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of salesforce.com worth $84,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in salesforce.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.63. 2,486,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,710. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.46 and a 200 day moving average of $154.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $113.60 and a twelve month high of $167.56. The company has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.14.

In other salesforce.com news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.35, for a total value of $95,077.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,614,608.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,945 shares of company stock worth $44,425,555 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

