Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 23,689 Shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,225,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,689 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 3.21% of Stars Group worth $157,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSG. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,664,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 54,571,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,478 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 536.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,343,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,022 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,644,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,294,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,689,000 after acquiring an additional 874,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stars Group alerts:

TSG traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. 112,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,459. Stars Group Inc has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $25.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Stars Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $637.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stars Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Stars Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stars Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stars Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.24.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Featured Article: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.