Totally (LON:TLY) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Totally Plc (LON:TLY) traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12), 20,292 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 19,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.10 ($0.12).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Totally in a report on Monday, September 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, insider Wendy Jayne Lawrence bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,800 ($2,352.02).

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of treatments and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate clients, including display screen equipment assessments; post-injury returns to work suitability assessments; podiatry treatment; and sports massage services.

