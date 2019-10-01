Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 399 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 902,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,920,000 after acquiring an additional 48,247 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $164.65. The stock had a trading volume of 391,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,264. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.48. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $129.68 and a one year high of $168.10.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

