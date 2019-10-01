Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $268,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 100.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $63,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Zscaler by 474.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,575,000 after buying an additional 484,056 shares in the last quarter. 32.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $84,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $314,954.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,561 shares of company stock worth $13,918,218. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Zscaler from $80.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Zscaler from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zscaler to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Zscaler from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Zscaler stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 82,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,293. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -394.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. Analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

