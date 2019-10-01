Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $62,000 Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 2,725.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,387 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.1% during the second quarter. Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. now owns 3,978,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 238.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,707,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 350.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 581,100 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,190,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 495,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $25.60 to $26.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.