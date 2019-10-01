Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 1,143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,135. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E V. Goings bought 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $502,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,795. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TUP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.96. 20,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,976. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 98.57%. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Tupperware Brands’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

TUP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

