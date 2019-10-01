Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,533 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 576.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.27 per share, with a total value of $591,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 238 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,983.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,238 shares of company stock valued at $842,073. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of URI traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.51. The stock had a trading volume of 75,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,272. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.03 and its 200 day moving average is $123.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.28 and a 1 year high of $167.29.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.45.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

