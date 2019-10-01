Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,118 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,593,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,451,000 after acquiring an additional 436,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,700,000 after acquiring an additional 106,333 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 898,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 862,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,296,000 after acquiring an additional 128,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, COO Conor Murphy purchased 3,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,783.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Rosenthal purchased 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $356,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,748.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $991,180 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 38,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $47.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.33. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

