Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 684 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 46.4% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,091.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,240.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,275.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,128.00.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,084.67. The stock had a trading volume of 142,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,884. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,110.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1,078.06. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $705.01 and a 52 week high of $1,186.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.67%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

