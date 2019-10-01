Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 71,963 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 71,963 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.8% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 16,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $5.11 on Monday, reaching $223.93. 10,541,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,844,036. The company has a market cap of $1,013.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.24 and a 200-day moving average of $199.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Apple from $187.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.53.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

