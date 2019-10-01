Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.80 Million Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 6,787.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,402 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,767,000 after buying an additional 307,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,510,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,991,000 after buying an additional 287,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,166,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,029,000 after buying an additional 242,522 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 237,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after buying an additional 218,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 173,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 85,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 229,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,453. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.81. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.36.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.0565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

