Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $4.04 Million in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 108,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,000. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,851. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.30. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $39.23.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.0847 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

