Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 212,263 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1,106.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 4.1% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 24,116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,962 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,247,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,814,000 after acquiring an additional 510,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,106,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,752,000 after acquiring an additional 922,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,119,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,486,000 after acquiring an additional 652,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.44. 318,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,747. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.41. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

