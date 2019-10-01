Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th.

NYSE:TGI traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.16. 384,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,219. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.77.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $730.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

