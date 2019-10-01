TrueUSD Achieves Market Cap of $191.73 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00012072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bitso, HitBTC and Bittrex. TrueUSD has a market cap of $191.73 million and $253.96 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00191136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.01022124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00022072 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00091269 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 191,209,002 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, IDEX, OpenLedger DEX, Kuna, HitBTC, Bitso, CoinTiger, Zebpay, Binance, Kyber Network, WazirX, Bittrex, HBUS, Upbit, Cryptopia and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

