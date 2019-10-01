Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on shares of Trupanion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ TRUP traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,257. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $875.67 million, a PE ratio of -808.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Trupanion’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $120,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,473,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,478,046.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,900 shares of company stock valued at $581,471. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,702,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,220,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,959,000 after buying an additional 339,812 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Trupanion by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 47,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 58,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

