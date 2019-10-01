Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Receives $22.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.40.

TPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of TPC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.88. 904,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,147. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.92.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,699,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,309,000 after buying an additional 61,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,761,000 after buying an additional 107,897 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,649,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after buying an additional 674,968 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,406,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,374,000 after buying an additional 1,118,362 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,805,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 164,538 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

