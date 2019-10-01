Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Trading Up 6.3%

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.27, approximately 842,666 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 700,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TYME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $141.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $55,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,900 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYME. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 187.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 91,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

