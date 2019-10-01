UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 420,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $19,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,532,000 after purchasing an additional 223,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,431,000 after purchasing an additional 96,929 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,757,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,829 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,159,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,529 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,663,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,593,000 after purchasing an additional 246,578 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 25,840 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,266.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 538,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,657.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Irving acquired 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.69 per share, for a total transaction of $38,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,068.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,052 shares of company stock worth $1,478,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of EWBC traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 40,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,411. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $63.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $420.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

