UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 17,832 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.57% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $23,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $4,095,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 13,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,290.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RHP traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.71. 5,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,349. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $64.36 and a 12 month high of $87.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average of $80.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.93). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $407.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

