UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 96.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,241,753 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.62% of PTC Therapeutics worth $16,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1,624.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 45,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 59.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 14,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,070,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,180,000 after buying an additional 102,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axon Capital LP boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 30.4% during the second quarter. Axon Capital LP now owns 216,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,460. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.20). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 15,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $685,058.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

