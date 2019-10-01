UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $18.09 Million Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,179 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.31% of EPR Properties worth $18,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

Shares of EPR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.48. 171,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,352. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.53. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average is $77.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.46 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $219,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

