UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $26.75 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.45% of Arrow Electronics worth $26,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,787,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,303,000 after acquiring an additional 159,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,118,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,574,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,511,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,271,000 after purchasing an additional 627,865 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,855,000 after purchasing an additional 240,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,075,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $3,963,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,966.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $217,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARW. Cross Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.02.

ARW stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.70. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

