UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $28.48 Million Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,574 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.32% of Aramark worth $28,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9,798.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,533,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,421,000 after buying an additional 3,497,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,018,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,743 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Aramark by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,937,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,783 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,668,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Aramark by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 18,465,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,182 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ARMK shares. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Aramark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

In other Aramark news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.