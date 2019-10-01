UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 65,392 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,392 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.21% of Erie Indemnity worth $24,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 65.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,831,000 after acquiring an additional 660,031 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 606.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,456,000 after purchasing an additional 187,223 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,135,000. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 859.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 108,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 97,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,296,000 after purchasing an additional 93,171 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ERIE shares. ValuEngine cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of Erie Indemnity stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.57. 9,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,456. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.05. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $120.15 and a 12 month high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $647.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.43 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director J Ralph Borneman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

