UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $16,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3,576.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,999,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,187,000 after buying an additional 1,945,344 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 889.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after buying an additional 242,077 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,951,000 after buying an additional 187,276 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 186.0% during the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 219,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after buying an additional 142,620 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,536,000 after buying an additional 139,490 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,297.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,983,440. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.07. 26,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.32. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 23.43%. MasTec’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

