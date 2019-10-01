UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.23% of Discover Financial Services worth $55,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 75.6% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,835,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,285.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,699. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $54.36 and a 12 month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

