UBS Group AG Has $49.37 Million Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.48% of Allegion worth $49,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 60,770.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,687 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Allegion by 120.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,352,000 after purchasing an additional 926,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,344,000 after purchasing an additional 821,079 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 32.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,620,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after purchasing an additional 398,854 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter valued at $26,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.70. 568,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.65. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $74.83 and a twelve month high of $111.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.05). Allegion had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $731.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allegion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.88.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.