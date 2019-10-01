UBS Group AG Has $56.83 Million Holdings in Sothebys (NYSE:BID)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 1,492.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 977,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 916,249 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.10% of Sothebys worth $56,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BID. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sothebys by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,583,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,308,000 after purchasing an additional 62,325 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Sothebys by 0.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,177,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sothebys in the second quarter worth $28,831,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Sothebys by 46.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 443,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 141,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sothebys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter.

BID traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.98. 60,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average is $48.60. Sothebys has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $59.94.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $361.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.58 million. Sothebys had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 28.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sothebys will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BID. ValuEngine raised shares of Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sothebys in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sothebys in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sothebys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other Sothebys news, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,223,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $1,028,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $2,403,346 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

